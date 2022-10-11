The Rock Comments On One More Possible WWE WrestleMania Match

There are two questions surrounding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the moment; how much money will "Black Adam" make at the box office when it opens in theaters on October 21, and will Rock be returning to WWE to finally go toe to toe with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next spring? No one knows the answer to either question yet, but Rock is certainly doing his part to play into the idea of the latter scenario becoming reality.

In a clip from an upcoming interview with E! News: The Rundown, which was captured by the Public Enemies Podcast on Twitter, Rock was asked about the idea of squaring off with Reigns in Los Angeles, California next April. "I love the idea of a WrestleMania [match]," Rock said. "And I'm close to a lot of people there, but I'm very close to one [person] in particular, and we've talked about this. I like it. There's just so many other variables that have to come into play."

"But I'm a fan, because I'm a promoter at heart too as well. So I'm a fan of promoting an event, and what could that be. So I love WrestleMania, and I love that world." The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at a WrestleMania has long been a dream match for many, including WWE itself, though speculation has kicked into gear regarding WrestleMania 39 due to its location, Los Angeles, and the continuation of Reigns' record setting reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While it has been reported that Rock-Reigns was the original plan for WrestleMania, WWE hasn't confirmed the match at this time.