The Rock Muses About Potential Black Adam Vs Superman Showdown

The DC superhero blockbuster "Black Adam" — with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the titular role – is now only weeks away from hitting movie theaters, and ahead of the big day, Johnson spoke with Jake Hamilton of "Jake's Takes" about how his career coming up through pro wrestling territories and WWE shaped him for Hollywood.

"I started down in Memphis ... wrestling in those little flea markets we used to wrestle at, then getting to WWE, I think my experience in the world of pro wrestling helped me craft an even better 'Black Adam,'" Johnson explained, "because, ultimately, what the world of wrestling always did for me. One: Always listen to the audience. Let them inform you. They will always inform you on where you need to go. But also, do your best to think 10, 12, 20 steps ahead."

When it comes specifically to the character of Black Adam though, the question that has been on the minds of DC fans pertains to whether or not he's going to have an epic clash with Superman within the DC Extended Universe. Johnson addressed the subject again, making it clear that he has a creative vision for how that battle will go down if it ever does.

"I think Black Adam lands the first punch. Now, I don't know if Black Adam lands the last punch, uh, because Superman –- I grew up a DC boy. Superman, I loved Superman," said The Rock. "I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks like, what that scene looks like, what that film looks like, what the next three films look like." He continued, "For the past 10 years, as I was pushing 'Black Adam' up this hill to get made, for the past five, six, seven years, I was also listening to the fans at the same time." Does part of the plan have Superman showing up in some capacity during "Black Adam?" We'll know for sure on October 21.