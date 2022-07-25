Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lit up the crowd inside the iconic Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend with a spectacular entrance — and the tease of a big-screen showdown against one of the biggest superheroes ever.

Johnson’s dramatic arrival came during the closing moments of the premiere of a new trailer for “Black Adam”. Johnson was in full costume as the titular character, standing on an elevated platform with a dazzling screen spraying electrifying imagery behind him.

“Hall H, you have been warned,” Johnson said. “The DC Universe will never be the same again.”

Johnson was quickly whisked off stage, where he shed his costume. He returned moments later to be part of a panel discussion promoting the film, where one fan asked Johnson who would win a fight between Black Adam and Superman.

“Pound-for-pound, they’re pretty close,” Johnson answered. “I guess it probably all depends on who’s playing Superman.”

“Black Adam” arrives in movie theaters on October 21, and the upcoming press tour to promote the film is just part of the busy schedule Johnson is keeping. He was on hand Monday for the XFL’s announcement of the league’s team markets and venues for its upcoming season — Johnson is a co-owner of the league. He’s also been appearing as the “master of ceremonies” for Discovery’s “Shark Week” event.

There are only so many hours in a day, so obviously, Johnson’s schedule has its limits. He recently revealed that he turned down an offer to host the Emmy Awards alongside comedian Kevin Hart. Johnson says the reason was a “scheduling thing”. Meanwhile, there are also persistent rumors that The Rock could be the opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The potential clash of cousins was even teased with a reference during an episode of “Young Rock.” Johnson was infamously absent from WWE’s celebration of 25 years of The Rock’s WWE debut back in November, however, and there’s been no word on whether he has any interest in setting foot in the squared circle one more time. Johnson has not appeared live during a WWE broadcast since the October 4, 2019 episode of “WWE SmackDown”, which was the show’s debut on FOX.

Through fog and lightning, the Man in Black has finally arrived to Hall H. #BlackAdam #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CaVR88w8Sk — DC (@DCComics) July 23, 2022

