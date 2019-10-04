Tonight's WWE SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special opened with a segment that featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The Rock and King Baron Corbin.

The segment opened with The Man coming to the ring to hype everyone up before the opening match, which saw Lynch and Flair defeat Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Becky's speech was interrupted by King Baron Corbin, who ran her down and talked about how everyone wanted to see him open the show instead. Becky warned Corbin and that's when The Rock's music, and he came out for a huge pop for his WWE TV return. Rock put over Lynch and took shots at Corbin, calling him "a broke-looking Burger King on crack" and other insults. The segment ended with Lynch and Rock double teaming the 2019 King of the Ring tournament winner. Rock did hit a People's Elbow and Rock Bottom on Corbin.

Click here for our SmackDown pre-show and main show coverage.

Below are a few shots from tonight's segment with The Man, The Great One and The King: