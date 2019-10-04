Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown Kickoff pre-show opens on FOX with a comedy video of Michael Strahan and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the FOX Sports headquarters. Braun Strowman, Terry Bradshaw and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt are also seen.

- We're live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as FOX Sports' Charissa Thompson welcomes us. We see several people arriving on the blue carpet - actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., boxer Shawn Porter, plus Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Charissa is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair first. They talk for a minute before Thompson sends us inside of the arena to hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They are at ringside with Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day. We see fans finding their seats. Booker and Renee get Big E to give a grand introduction of the new SmackDown set. The camera cuts up as the new stage and set lights up. It's truly a spectacle for a WWE TV set. We go to a commercial break.

- Back from a break and we see WWE Champion Kofi Kingston arriving backstage. Renee also shows us Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman arriving in the back. Renee hypes tonight's big event. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins joins Renee and Booker on the panel now. They talk about Booker's famous Supermarket Brawl with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and we get a clip from the angle. We come back for a bit more discussion with Rollins. Renee shows us Erin Andrews, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, plus Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley arriving on the blue carpet outside. Back to commercial.

- Back from a break and we see WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella with R-Truth on the blue carpet. We also see The Miz and The Eagle from FOX's The Masked Singer. Renee sends us to Kayla Braxton backstage with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi gets fired up and is confident about defending against Brock Lesnar tonight. Renee and Booker discuss Lesnar vs. Kingston some more as we see more blue carpet arrivals - WWE Hall of Famer Sting, actor Rico Rodriguez, King Baron Corbin, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Titus O'Neil, Rey Mysterio, and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with the Big Noon Kickoff hosts. Charissa is outside with The Bella Twins. They talk more about tonight's show, including The Rock's return. We see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the blue carpet. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appears in a pre-recorded video package to hype tonight's show. Charissa shows us more blue carpet arrivals - Maria Menounos, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Braun Strowman. Charissa signs off for the night and sends us to Kayla backstage with Paul Heyman. Kayla hoped for a word with The Beast, but Heyman denied her. Heyman has strong words for Kofi Kingston and says a new reality is coming to WWE tonight, in the form of a new WWE Champion. We go back to Renee and Booker. They show us footage of The Rock arriving backstage earlier today. Renee sends us back to another break as we get an overhead shot of the Staples Center outside.