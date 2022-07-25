The XFL is back, again.

The third iteration of the NFL alternative is set to kickoff on February 23rd, under the ownership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. The league has officially announced the team markets and venues for the upcoming season.

Arlington, TX (Head Coach: Bob Stoops)- Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

Houston, TX (Head Coach: Wade Phillips)- John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, home of the University of Houston Cougars

Orlando, FL (Head Coach: Terrell Buckley)- Camping World Stadium, home of the Citrus Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl

San Antonio, TX (Head Coach: Hines Ward)- The Alamodome, home of the Alamo Bowl and the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners

Seattle, WA (Head Coach: Jim Haslett)- Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders

St. Louis, MO (Head Coach: Anthony Becht)- The Dome at America’s Center, former home of the St. Louis Rams, and host to the 2022 Royal Rumble

Washington, DC (Head Coach: Reggie Barlow)- Audi Field, home of DC United and the Washington Spirit.

Las Vegas, NV (Head Coach: Rod Woodsen)– Venue To Be Determined

Originally launched in 2001, The XFL was purchased by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners back in 2020 after the second iteration was forced to declare bankruptcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on live events. The league currently has a deal with ESPN to broadcast games through 2027, and are set to hold their first draft in November 2022.

Johnson recently attended an XFL HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & University) combine in Jackson, MS. The former-College Football Star and WWE Champion even shared footage on his Instagram of himself watching the possible recruits train.

