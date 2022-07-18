In 2018, it was revealed that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be bringing back the XFL after acquiring the United Football League. When it came time for the new XFL to have its first season in early 2020, the league canceled the remainder of its season after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Not too long after that, in May of that year, it was announced the XFL had filed for bankruptcy. Things went quiet for a few months before it was announced that Hollywood Movie Star and former WWE Champion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had bought the XFL in August 2020.

The Rock and the rest of the XFL have been providing public updates every once and a while, with more recent updates featuring training news as the football league’s players and coaches prepare for the upcoming 2023 season, beginning in February of next year. Johnson went to his Instagram earlier today to personally share a training video featuring him watching over a group of athletes training at Jackson State University for the XFL/HBCU Combine.

Johnson has always been passionate about football, as before he followed in his family’s footsteps and joined the professional wrestling business, he played football as a defensive tackle at the University of Miami. He was then signed to the Canadian Football League, where he joined the Calgary Stampeders practice roster as a linebacker. He was ultimately cut two months later, which led to his debut in the WWE as Rocky Maivia in 1996.

Johnson has also acted in roles that revolved around football such as his role as Coach Sean Porter in 2006’s “Gridiron Gang”, a movie about the Klipatrick Detention Center’s football team. Another one of Johnson’s notable football roles came in 2007 as part of Disney’s “The Game Plan”, a movie where he portrayed Joe Kingman, an athlete who has to learn to be the father to a daughter he never knew he had. More recently though, Johnson’s Miami Football Career was covered in his own show that airs on NBC, “Young Rock”.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts