WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues making history, this time as the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. He is now the reigning title-holder for 504 days and counting, breaking the previous 503-day record set by Brock Lesnar. This is also being recognized as the sixth-longest World Championship reign in WWE history.

It was actually Roman Reigns that ended Brock Lesnar’s 503-day Title reign back in August 2018 at SummerSlam that year. This marked the first Universal Title win for Roman Reigns, who is now a 2-time Universal Champion and the longest-reigning.

Roman has set himself apart in other ways during his time in WWE, including being the first man to stack two opponents and pin them both in the main event of WrestleMania. He is also a Royal Rumble winner (2015), and is tied for most eliminations in a traditional WWE Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

WWE acknowledged “The Tribal Chief” via Twitter for his unprecedented accomplishment. You can see their Twitter post below:

