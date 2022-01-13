This Wednesday marked the 500-day anniversary of Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion.

As seen below, WWE’s Twitter account confirmed the milestone with the caption: “500 Days of acknowledging our #Universal Champion @Roman Reigns.”

Reigns captured the title by defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at Payback 2020, just days after aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

During his 500-day reign, “The Tribal Chief” has successfully defended his title against the likes of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Edge, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Cesaro and Kevin Owens. Furthermore, Reigns has not lost a singles match since Baron Corbin defeated him at TLC 2019.

Reigns is just days away from surpassing Lesnar’s record for the longest Universal Championship reign. The Beast held the title for 503 days between WrestleMania 33 and SummerSlam 2018, where he would lose to Reigns.

“The Head of the Table” will defend his title against Seth Rollins at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. You can click here for the updated card.

