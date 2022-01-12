WWE reportedly has plans for at least two more former Superstars to return for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

The current plan is for Cameron and former WWE Women’s Champion Melina to be entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on if WWE will announce them ahead of time, or if they will be surprise entrants revealed on the day of the show.

Melina has not wrestled for WWE since the summer of 2011. She worked the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view back on December 3, losing to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamilla. Cameron, also known as Ariane Andrew, has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since leaving WWE in the spring of 2016. She made her AEW debut in July 2020, teaming with Nyla Rose for a loss to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in a match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Deadly Draw Tournament.

With Cameron and Melina in the Women’s Rumble, that leaves 9 open spots. The current announced line-up for the match includes the following 19 Superstars – SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the current confirmed card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, 20 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

(Melina and Cameron are reported but unconfirmed entrants.)

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

