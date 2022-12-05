Potential The Rock Vs Roman Reigns Teaser Spotted On 'Young Rock'

Rumors continue to build regarding a possible match-up between "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, at WrestleMania 39. The major event is set to be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, and the company will likely go all out for the Hollywood show. During the latest episode of "Young Rock," eagle-eyed fans may have spotted an easter egg that could lend some credence to a future matchup between Reigns and Johnson.

Parts of the series take place in the future, where Johnson is running for president in the 2032 election. During one of these future sequences, viewers got a glimpse at a trophy case filled with wrestling memorabilia related to The Rock. At the top of this trophy case were three WWE championship belts: the classic WWF title that Johnson held during "The Attitude Era," the WWF Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns. Which would not only suggest a match but that Rock won the title from Reigns in the "Young Rock" timeline.

With the dominant run that Reigns has been on over the last several years in WWE, as well as the long-term storyline based around his family lineage, a match against The Rock would make a great deal of sense, both financially and from a storytelling perspective. The only issue is whether or not Johnson is open to a return to wrestling, considering he's not only become a major movie star but is also an owner of the XFL, set to kickoff their season in February. Whatever happens, it should only be a matter of time before fans find out, as we're rapidly approaching WrestleMania season.