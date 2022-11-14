The Rock's XFL Announces Draft Order

The latest incarnation of the XFL, co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, continues to take shape as it prepares to kick off with a fresh start in 2023. Today, the league announced the order in which its eight teams will draft, utilizing a "snake style format" that will see the draft order reversed once the final team chooses for a given round. The XFL draft is set to take place over the course of two days, starting on November 15.

The DC Defenders have the first pick, followed, in order, by the St. Louis Battlehawks, the San Antonio Brahmas, the Orlando Guardians, the Las Vegas Vipers, the Seattle Sea Dragons, the Arlington Renegades, and the Houston Roughnecks. According to the league's website, the draft order was determined by random lottery. Additionally, unlike the NFL draft, the XFL draft is split up by position, with quarterbacks being chosen first, followed by offensive skill positions, defensive backs, defensive front seven, offensive line, and then specialist positions, finishing up with an open selection for any position. There will be an additional supplemental draft early next year which will allow teams to select players who are currently under contract with the NFL, but who will be free agents by that point.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon previously owned and operated the XFL, reviving the brand in 2020 before the league declared bankruptcy later that year. Following Johnson's purchase of the league along with his partners, the company has been re-structuring and plans to begin the next season on February 18, 2023.