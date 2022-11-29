The One Thing The Bloodline Needs To Do Before They Separate

For years, Roman Reigns and the story of The Bloodline have been the focal point of WWE. In August of 2020, Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman and deemed him "The Special Counsel" –- the first piece of the faction's puzzle fell into place. Reigns would then become engaged in a rivalry with his cousin Jey Uso. But the "Head of the Table" came out on top when the stakes were at their highest in that feud, forcing Jey to be his "right-hand man" and establishing one more piece of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso was reluctant at first to become part of the group, but by July 2021, he had taken his place alongside his relatives to add to their collective force.

In spring 2022, Sami Zayn became a surprising addition to the group. He started out as a lackey of sorts for the stable but would earn his way into the title of "Honorary Uce." That positioned Zayn as an adopted member of their family, which, to this day, Jey has never been quite fond of. The most recent addition to the group –- Solo Sikoa –- arrived on the main roster in September 2022 at Clash at the Castle; he interfered at the last moment of Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to ensure a "Tribal Chief" victory. With The Bloodline's support, Reigns has been stayed champion for over 800 days, and The Usos have become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time.