The One Thing The Bloodline Needs To Do Before They Separate
For years, Roman Reigns and the story of The Bloodline have been the focal point of WWE. In August of 2020, Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman and deemed him "The Special Counsel" –- the first piece of the faction's puzzle fell into place. Reigns would then become engaged in a rivalry with his cousin Jey Uso. But the "Head of the Table" came out on top when the stakes were at their highest in that feud, forcing Jey to be his "right-hand man" and establishing one more piece of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso was reluctant at first to become part of the group, but by July 2021, he had taken his place alongside his relatives to add to their collective force.
In spring 2022, Sami Zayn became a surprising addition to the group. He started out as a lackey of sorts for the stable but would earn his way into the title of "Honorary Uce." That positioned Zayn as an adopted member of their family, which, to this day, Jey has never been quite fond of. The most recent addition to the group –- Solo Sikoa –- arrived on the main roster in September 2022 at Clash at the Castle; he interfered at the last moment of Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to ensure a "Tribal Chief" victory. With The Bloodline's support, Reigns has been stayed champion for over 800 days, and The Usos have become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time.
Bringing In One More Relative
With so much accomplished, what intriguing possibilities could lie ahead for The Bloodline? One way to add more diversity to the group and an additional wrinkle in their focus rests with another one of their real-life relatives – "NXT" Superstar and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine. Raine recently debuted in "NXT," joining Schism as its fourth member. However, once she navigates developmental and is ready for the main roster, it feels almost inevitable that she will join up with her family as a member of The Bloodline. Similar to how Rhea Ripley is an important element of The Judgment Day on "Raw," Raine could open the door for other women to be involved in storylines that involve The Bloodline.
Furthermore, and perhaps most intriguing, are the opportunities that naturally present themselves if The Rock someday returns to WWE to face off against Roman Reigns in a match to determine who really is "Head of the Table" in their family. Raine would add emotional fuel to the fire if she presents herself as stuck between Reigns and her father. With the rumors of a WrestleMania match-up between the two always picking up steam, it would also present an opportunity for Raine to carry some nuclear heat or become an extremely beloved babyface, depending on if she helps her father defeat Reigns or betrays him.