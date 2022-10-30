Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."

Uso, who's related to Raine and Johnson along with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, said that he wants to add more family members to the stable. "Anyway the family can get it, I'm all for it. I'm ready to see what she can do," Uso said. "I'm ready for her to pop off and represent the Bloodline. We are all family. We all look out for her. She has the whole squad on her side."

Furthermore, Uso believes that the faction would be gaining another talented member if Raine becomes a member at some point. Like many wrestling fans, he was impressed with her debut on the latest episode of "NXT," and he thinks the 21-year-old will only get better as she gains more experience. "The sky is the limit," Uso stated. "She's got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I'm excited for her future."

In the meantime, Raine will represent another faction, as she was unveiled as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's Schism group on the latest episode of "NXT," making her a heel for the time being.