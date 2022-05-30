Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, has received a new WWE in-ring name.

Johnson will now be known as Ava Raine. As noted, WWE filed to trademark “Ava Raine” on May 13.

She changed her Twitter account name on Sunday and replied to negative comments about the name change.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully, this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson signed with WWE in February 2020. As of this writing, she has yet to make her NXT debut.

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/LjkQdoOpws — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

