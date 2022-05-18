WWE filed to trademark a new ring name last Friday, May 13.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark the name “Ava Raine” for entertainment purposes. Below is the description included with the filing:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

As of this writing, no further details are available as to which talent will be assigned the name.

Similar trademarks have been filed often since earlier this year, including three more names trademarked on April 5, 2022. WWE added the names of NXT stars Troy Donovan, Thea Hail, and Channing Lauren to their list of ring names they’ve legally acquired. They did the same on April 16, 2022, when they trademarked the names Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, Cruz Del Torio, and Katana Chance.

