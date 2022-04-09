WWE filed a trademark for several new ring names this past April 5, 2022.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “Troy Donovan”, “Thea Hail”, and “Channing Lauren” this past Tuesday. The following use description was included with each filing:

“The trademark filing was for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The three superstars mentioned were all featured on this past week’s episode of NXT Level Up, with Donovan & Lauren teaming up in a losing effort against Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward, and Hail suffering a defeat at the hands of Ivy Nile. Though they suffered losses in their respective matches, it is a good sign that WWE is securing their names for future use.

You can see the matches from this week’s WWE NXT Level Up below:

