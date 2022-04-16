This week, WWE again filed trademarks for several new ring names.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark the following names: Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, Cruz Del Torio, and Katana Chance. Below is the description that was included with each filing:

“For G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Similar trademarks have been filed often since earlier this year, including three more names trademarked just last week. On April 5, 2022, WWE added the names Troy Donovan, Thea Hail, and Channing Lauren to their list of ring names they’ve acquired.

