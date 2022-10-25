The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode.

Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).

Gacy announced during Saturday's Halloween Havoc event that he would reveal the fourth member on Tuesday's episode. Over the last month, the hooded figure appeared several times on "NXT" either in the crowd or with Gacy, Reid, and Folwer.

Raine signed with WWE back in February 2020, under her real name Simone Johnson. In September of that same year, Raine underwent her third knee surgery.

Her ring name changed to Ava Raine in May of this year. While on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", her father spoke about his daughter's ring name change.

"I always like to say that name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things," Rock said. "But to me in my mind, it means she's going to lay the SmackDown on candy a**es.

In July, Raine started to wrestle matches on "NXT" house shows and she cut her first-ever live promo in the ring on July 9 at an "NXT" event in Orlando, Florida. During the promo, she referred to herself as the "Final Girl."

