WWE NXT Live Coverage (10/25) - Two Tag Team Championship Matches, Shotzi Vs. Lash Legend, Schism Reveals Their Newest Member

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on October 25, 2022!

"NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be putting their titles on the line as they take on number one contenders Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The two underdogs conquered Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and The Dyad in a Triple Threat Match a couple of weeks ago (with a little help from Cameron Grimes) and have been a cohesive unit since banding together late last year. They have quite the challenge ahead of them as Pretty Deadly have kept hold of their titles on multiple occasions since capturing them at Worlds Collide. Will Pretty Deadly be able to scurry away with their titles once again, or will new champions be crowned tonight?

Another pair of titles is also set to be defended on tonight's show, as Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark get their shot at "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark and Lyons have been eyeing up the titles since Chance and Carter won them in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the August 2 edition of the show. Which team will come out on top?

Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of Schism will be revealing the identity of their newest recruit: the person in the red hoodie. The mysterious figure officially became part of the group on the October 4 episode of the show after helping Gacy execute his plan to blindside Cameron Grimes with a surprise attack after months of sticking by them. Who will it be?

"SmackDown" Superstar Shotzi will also be back in action on "NXT" programming as she goes one on one with Lash Legend. The pair encountered one another this past Saturday at Halloween Havoc, which ended in a physical altercation. Which woman will take home the win?