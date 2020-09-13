WWE Performance Center talent Simone Johnson announced she'll be having knee surgery for a third time tomorrow.

"So, tomorrow I'm having knee surgery for the third time," Johnson wrote. "As not fun as surgery is, I'm looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore. That said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time."

Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, signed with WWE back in February and reported to train at the WWE PC since her signing.

She has yet to debut on NXT, but did make multiple appearances in the crowd at the WWE PC and Full Sail when WWE was not allowing fans in for shows.