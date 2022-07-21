Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter isn’t coming into wrestling with her family’s name, but and for what it’s worth, her dad thinks her new name is pretty cool.

the WWE legend made it clear that he thought “she did so good,” on her debut, with Raine seemingly hinting at what her nickname might be when she begins appearing on television, as she referred to herself as “The Final Girl” throughout her promo.

“She went out there on the microphone, you’ve gotta be poised when you go out there,” the WWE legend told the crowd during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “She has a cool wrestling name, it’s Ava Raine.”

Raine, real name Simone Johnson, had never appeared in front of a crowd like that, but she announced herself memorable as “The Final Girl.” and much like her father she was then renamed. The Rock — who was originally known as Rocky Maivia in WWE — admitted that a wrestling name “comes from all different areas.”

“It’s probably a mix,” he explained, referring to Simone’s new moniker. “What she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called, ultimately what the powers that be want her to be called too, as well. It’s really cool.”

Raine is making history right now for WWE as she is set to become the first-ever fourth-generation pro wrestler for the company, and the Hollywood star appears to be extremely proud.

“I always like to say that name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things,” he said, “but to me in my mind, it means she’s going to lay the SmackDown on candy asses.”

Raine has yet to officially make her in-ring debut for the company, and she has also not competed on “WWE NXT 2.0” television, which is largely down to injury problems she has sustained, but it is expected that will happen at some stage in the near future.

