The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief

A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.

"I do [acknowledge the tribal chief]. It's my family," Johnson said. "I think those guys are ... doing a great job, and I think what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year – unexpected, in many ways. But when [unexpected things] happen in that kind of way ... especially in that business, you've gotta have the ability and agility to pivot, which they have."

With the upcoming iteration of WWE WrestleMania taking place in Los Angeles, there has been a great deal of speculation about a match between the two cousins. However, it's not a done deal yet, and there is some doubt in the industry about whether it will be able to take place considering all of Johnson's commitments outside of wrestling. If there were a match in the works between Johnson and Reigns, one would think The Rock would use the opportunity to build up some of the animosity between himself and his cousins in The Bloodline to promote the storyline.