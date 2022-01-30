WWE.com has announced that the winner of last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar, will make his way to RAW tomorrow to choose which title he will compete for at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to see who he chooses, as it’s been reported for months that the intention is to have Roman Reigns defending his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

You can see the press release from WWE below:

Brock Lesnar had a rollercoaster of a Royal Rumble, losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion following an attack by Roman Reigns and a seeming betrayal from his advocate Paul Heyman before entering the Royal Rumble Match at No. 30 and running roughshod over the remaining Superstars to earn a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38. After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to hear who Lesnar calls out!

It was also revealed via WWE.com that Bobby Lashley, the man who defeated Lesnar with some help from Roman Reigns, will be ushering in the All Mighty era once again. But will Brock interrupt him? Or another potential challenger, perhaps.

You can see the Bobby Lashley announcement below:

Bobby Lashley is once again WWE Champion, and that means The All Mighty Era is back on Raw. After getting an unexpected assist from Roman Reigns during his collision with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, Lashley pinned The Beast to become WWE Champion for the second time. He and an elated MVP are now set to usher in their All Mighty Era on Raw once again just in time for The Road to WrestleMania to truly kick off. Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network

We previously noted how the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey will also be making her return on Monday’s post-Rumble RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

