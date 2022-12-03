Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns

Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast.

On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.

While discussing Reigns, Gilmore pointed out that "eventually, he has to lose," leading to Booker T suggesting The Rock could be the one to do it – although he's not certain about that scenario.

"I don't know," Booker T said. "It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring. I just had to show it. It could be one of those types of deals."

The six-time world champion said "there's a lot of layers" to how WWE would go about ending Reigns' title run, adding that as a promoter, time is the biggest enemy.

"The reign can go as long as it can go," he said, adding, "There's no time limit on it. Losing it too soon, there's a time limit on that."

Reigns' run as champion is one of the longest of the modern era, clocking in at 820 days as WWE Universal Champion as of Tuesday. Reigns also won the WWE Championship at April's WrestleMania 38 event by defeating Brock Lesnar and currently holds both titles.

"Roman's not the type of guy you want to have to build up all over again," Booker T said. "Roman is not your regular average Joe out there doing this. I feel, as a promoter, you've got to protect that guy."