Booker T made a surprise appearance on “WWE Raw” this past week behind the commentary booth, but would he ever jump ship for AEW? Co-host Brad Gilmore asked the two-time WWE Hall of Famer what was stopping him on a recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast.

“I got about six years left on my contract, seven maybe,” Booker said, laughing. “I ain’t going nowhere, man … I’m never going to say never, or anything like that, but I actually love where I’m at with the WWE.”

The legend does several irons in the fire as he operates his Reality Of Wrestling promotion out of the Houston area while also keeping busy with his podcast and his “Smack Talk” series with WWE and A&E. He also recently made his return to in-ring action with his own Reality of Wrestling promotion, appearing in full WCW Harlem Heat garb — a decision that created a lot of buzz as to whether or not he was teasing a return to tag action with his Hall Of Fame brother Stevie Ray. Booker clarified that it was all in an effort to get more eyes on ROW, but certainly didn’t rule out a return to tag action if the money was right, the opponents made sense, and the partner was ready. Booker mentioned that Stevie Ray might not be able to go physically, but didn’t rule out a reunion between himself and Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust.

Booker also mentioned on this most recent episode that he was approached for a “Last Match” at the next supposed Starrcast, but he declined the offer as he never wants to have a “last match. Beyond that, the former six-time world champion said he knows how bad his knees are currently feeling after that ROW appearance.

