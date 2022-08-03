After “Ric Flair’s Last Match” took place at Starrcast V this past weekend, some have wondered whether such retirement matches could become a fixture of the annual Starrcast convention. Yesterday, on the latest episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T disclosed that this was in fact the case.

“I was approached actually to have a final match next year at Starrcast,” Booker said. “Harlem Heat’s final match, here in Texas. I said ‘Hell no. We ain’t doing none of that.’ I just had a match a couple of weeks ago, my knee was killing me. I can only imagine what it’s going to feel like next year. Y’all can forget about seeing me do one last match.

“The thing is, I’m still working, I’m still having matches. You’re just never going to see me have a ‘last match.’ You’re never going to see me doing a lot in the ring. I’m never going to build up a match like I’m doing a whole lot. ‘One tag in, one tag out. That’s it, I’m done, where’s my check?’ I learned from one of my teachers back in the day, ‘Hacksaw’ Butch Reed. I got to tag with him down in the Global Wrestling Federation, and he said ‘Man, I’m coming in one time. I’m coming out and asking for my check.’ That’s the way you do it.”

It’s been less than a month since Booker T last stepped into the ring, teaming with Brian Keith, Mysterious Q, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez in a ten-man tag match for Booker’s own promotion, Reality of Wrestling. As he did on the podcast, he indicated after the match he would continue to wrestle and even teased a potential tag match against AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR.

While there’s been no announcement about a sixth Starrcast fanfest, Booker’s statements seemingly confirm the convention will return and will be held in Texas sometime in 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts