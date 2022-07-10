Booker T has made his return to the ring, looking better than ever at the age of 57.

The Five-Time World Champion took to Twitter to celebrate his return to the ring last night at a show for his home promotion, writing, “Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT!”

He wore ring gear as a throwback to his days in WCW and teamed up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez to take on Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone). ROW has also revealed that the match will be available to view online soon.

He also revealed in a separate Twitter post that he is still open to teaming up with his former Harlem Heat tag team partner Stevie Ray in a match against FTR. He first issued the challenge back in March on his “Hall of Fame” podcast in response to Dax Harwood taking jabs at him over social media.

If they stop running. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022

Videos and photos posted on Twitter from the show Booker T looking shredded. He hasn’t been seen in a ring since making his appearance in the Royal Rumble last year. Before that, he made a few appearances in ROW and had previously announced his retirement back in 2011.

Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022

