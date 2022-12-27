Cody Rhodes Teases In-Ring Return On WWE Raw

There's growing optimism about Cody Rhodes returning as a surprise entrant in the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare appeared on this week's "The Absolute Best of 2022" edition of "WWE Raw" to reflect on his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 37, his storied rivalry with Seth Rollins, and his heroic performance at Hell in a Cell in June.

"Make no mistake about it – Seth and I aren't chummy, we're not best friends," Rhodes said. "But there's no denying Seth is one of the best three wrestlers in the world. To have three matches [with him] was an honor. Again, we're not exchanging Christmas cards, but there's a bond by battle with Seth and myself."

Through the interview, Rhodes seemingly ruled out a fourth contest against Rollins upon his return.

"I know he's probably clamoring for a fourth match, but I don't know if that's on my radar [laughs]," Rhodes said.

It's worth noting that Rollins has turned babyface in recent weeks, which could preclude WWE from renewing the rivalry between the two veteran wrestlers. However, Rollins did ambush Rhodes with a sledgehammer the night WWE wrote the latter off television. It remains to be seen if WWE revisits the angle upon Rhodes' return.