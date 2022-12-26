WWE Raw Preview (12/26): Best Of 2022 Episode

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will offer something a little different, as there will be no live or taped show due to the holiday period. Instead, there will be a special recap episode looking back at WWE's best moments of 2022. It's been a year to remember, from the plethora of jaw-dropping comebacks, including Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes, and Bray Wyatt, to the stunning in-ring return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the first night of WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, 2022 also saw Vince McMahon announce his retirement, which altered the landscape of WWE behind the curtain.

In WWE's preview video for this evening's broadcast, several key moments from 2022 are highlighted, including Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a forklift at SummerSlam during his Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashing it in the same night to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion for the first time in her career, and Logan Paul leaping from the top turnbuckle with his cell phone to take out Reigns on the commentary table at Crown Jewel. Additionally, Drew McIntyre is shown looking back at the Clash of the Castle premium live event, Bianca Belair discusses winning the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, and a small clip is shown of John Cena celebrating his 20 years performing for WWE.

"Raw" will return to its usual live format next week at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with the first televised WWE show of 2023. It's already been confirmed that Belair will defend the "Raw" Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, and Austin Theory will put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.