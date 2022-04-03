WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has wrestled what appears to be his final wrestling match, 19 years after officially retiring from the ring.

WrestleMania 38 Night One closed with Austin driving his ATM out for The KO Show with Kevin Owens to continue Owens’ recent anti-Texas storyline. After a few minutes of the talk show segment, Owens said he really invited Austin to WrestleMania to challenge him to a match, a No Holds Barred match. Austin commented on how he had his first match in Dallas, and can now have his last match in Dallas. Stone Cold called for a referee and the match began.

Austin dominated most of the match, which was a typical No Holds Barred or Street Fight bout with lots of brawling and very little moves and holds, if any. Austin did take a few suplexes, kicks, punches, a Stunner, and more. The match went through the crowd, around the ringside area, up the ramp to the stage via riding on Austin’s ATV, and ended in the ring with a Stone Cold Stunner as Austin got the win. The match also saw Austin enjoy a few beers while beating Owens around.

After the match, Austin held a lengthy beer bash celebration. He dropped Owens with another Stunner at one point, then kicked him out of the ring where two Texas Troopers were waiting to escort him to the back. Austin, who went through more than a case of beers in the post-match celebration, tossed a beer to his brother at one point. His brother, who was sitting behind the announcers, then briefly joined Austin in the ring for a toast. Austin later called Byron Saxton into the ring for a toast and Saxton was nervous based on beer bash Stunner he took on the 3:16 Day RAW in 2020. Austin shared a beer with Saxton but dropped him with the Stunner.

The beer bash went on for several minutes before WrestleMania Saturday went off the air with Stone Cold celebrating to the cheers of a packed crowd inside AT&T Stadium.

Stay tuned for more from Austin and WrestleMania 38 Night One. You can see several photos and videos from Austin’s return below:

"I SAID HE LOOKS LIKE A JACKASS!"@steveaustinBSR is here to defend Texas at #WrestleMania and pulls no punches with @FightOwensFight. pic.twitter.com/FO5ATeM0QT — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

"I AM CHALLENGING YOU TO A NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH RIGHT NOW!"@FightOwensFight lays down the #WrestleMania challenge for @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/yDqItNUJtq — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

