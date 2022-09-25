Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury

Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Rhodes revealed that his doctors haven't given him an estimated timeline regarding a potential return date. That said, their secrecy has nothing to do with them not knowing. In fact, they might be doing it for the Superstar's own well-being.

"They haven't really given me [a return date] because they know I'm stupid and I'd try to test it. I have in my mind where I want to be and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. That's hopefully where it's at. What happens next, hopefully, and what we do, this is all speculative and up in the air. Hopefully, it's a run people will remember and I have to be healthy for it."

Rhodes isn't the first WWE Superstar to suffer a pectoral tendon injury. John Cena and Triple H encountered similar setbacks in the past, which kept them out of action for three and five months, respectively. However, recovering from the injury generally takes six months to a year, according to Aminoco.

Some fans and pundits have speculated that Rhodes will return at the 2023 "Royal Rumble" event. The titular Battle Royale match has been host to several major WWE comebacks throughout the years. However, as of this writing, Rhodes' own return remains a mystery.