Cody Rhodes wrestled tonight against Seth Rollins at tonight’s Hell in the Cell while he was injured.

Rhodes ended up defeating Seth Rollins in the main event.

Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE RAW. The tendon tore completely off the bone during weight training on Friday.

As seen below, several from the wrestling world such as Joey Janela, NXT star Cora Jade, and former WWE star Brian Myers took to social media to react to Rhodes still wrestling the Hell in the Cell match.

You can read WWE’s statement about Rhodes’ injury here.

This is unreal, @CodyRhodes is an animal! Get well soon https://t.co/jZoua3or0V — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 6, 2022

Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 6, 2022

Storytelling 101. Beautiful match. Respect. Cody ✊🏾 — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) June 6, 2022

COME ON!!!!! His arm! 😑😩😩 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 6, 2022

Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 6, 2022

Liberty better not ever tell me “I can’t”. I’m gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence. Never imagined he would be able to finish that match…and win. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 6, 2022

Mad respect — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 6, 2022

Nothing but absolute respect to @CodyRhodes. Dude lives and breathes professional wrestling, is willing to give 100% every single night. Tonight was something special only those who truly love this business will understand. Pure passion, get well soon Cody. #KANG — Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 6, 2022

Can’t teach heart. — Shawn Spears (@ShawnSpears) June 6, 2022

That bruise huge as sh!t boy…DAMN 👀 pic.twitter.com/apEJ8Hiu6s — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 6, 2022

Absolute machine. @CodyRhodes on the cover & #1 in the next @OfficialPWI 500 guaranteed. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 6, 2022

Results of tonight’s WWE “Hell in the Cell” are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]