Cody Rhodes wrestled tonight against Seth Rollins at tonight’s Hell in the Cell while he was injured.

Rhodes ended up defeating Seth Rollins in the main event.

Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE RAW. The tendon tore completely off the bone during weight training on Friday.

As seen below, several from the wrestling world such as Joey Janela, NXT star Cora Jade, and former WWE star Brian Myers took to social media to react to Rhodes still wrestling the Hell in the Cell match.

You can read WWE’s statement about Rhodes’ injury here. 

 

Results of tonight’s WWE “Hell in the Cell” are available here.

