Backstage News On Whether WrestleMania 39 Card Is Finalized

WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner. The two-night event is set to take place next year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. There's a significant interest in the annual extravaganza, as WWE revealed back in August that over 90,000 tickets for WrestleMania 39 were sold within the first 24 hours they went on sale. Around the world, fans will now likely be coming up with their ideal two-night WrestleMania 39 card, but internally, has the line-up for "The Show of Shows" been finalized?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently "multiple ideas" for the two-night card, with every top act apparently having a handful of different scenarios under discussion at present. Recently, it emerged that Brock Lesnar and Gunther could be set to face each other at WrestleMania 39, but that potential encounter is said to be far from a done deal. Regarding the heavily rumored Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bout, it's suggested that talks have been held about Reigns competing on both nights against Cody Rhodes and Johnson, respectively. WON does not expect that particular scenario to happen.

The report added that the two-night WrestleMania 39 card wouldn't likely be finalized "for about five more weeks," depending on multiple reasons, including getting the final word regarding Johnson's status and the status of any celebrities the company seeks to bring in. It's said the top spots on the card would be adjusted accordingly depending on the answers WWE receives in the coming weeks.