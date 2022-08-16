WWE Hypes Record Breaking WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales

WWE WrestleMania 39 may be more than seven months away, but the event is already breaking significant records in terms of ticket sales. It was announced today via press release that the previous record for most first-day tickets sold for a WWE event has been surpassed, with over 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania 39 sold in the first 24 hours.

"With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights," said Paul Levesque, head of WWE creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Furthermore, 90,000 fans jumping at the opportunity to buy WrestleMania ticket represents a 42% increase compared to last year's initial WrestleMania ticket sales in November 2021. As the press release notes, WrestleMania has generated over $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. And though it appears the show is bound to sell out by the time April rolls around, some tickets remain and are currently available to purchase through Ticketmaster.com, though the WrestleTix Twitter account noted that all combo tickets to attend Night One and Night Two together are sold out unless more become accessible later. There were reportedly around 2,300 tickets left for Night One and less than 1,2000 tickets left for Night Two by the time last weekend arrived, though the Ticketmaster seating chart shows that a large portion of the stadium has been blocked off behind the entrance ramp, presumably to make a large, themed set piece typically displayed for the show. If WWE adjusts its plans for this portion of the stadium, the capacity could grow to accommodate up to 100,240 fans.