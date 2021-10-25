WrestleMania 38 tickets will go on sale next month.

WWE just announced that WrestleMania 38 tickets will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 11am ET.

As noted earlier, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington, Texas. You can click here for the announced 2022 WWE pay-per-view schedule.

WWE will also put the WrestleMania 38 Travel Packages on sale next month, on Monday, November 8 at 12 noon ET via wrestlemaniatravel.com.

Fans interested in the WrestleMania 38 pre-sale can register now at wwe.com/WM38-presale.

WrestleMania 38 tickets will also be available via seatgeek.com, and two-day combo tickets will be available.

WWE noted that more WrestleMania 38 details will be announced soon.

