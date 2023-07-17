Seth Rollins Vs. Finn Balor For The World Heavyweight Title Set For WWE SummerSlam

It is official: At SummerSlam on August 5, Finn Balor will get another crack at Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship. Though, getting to this point has been anything but smooth for either superstar. But after another heated confrontation between the two Monday night on "WWE Raw," there was only one way this was ever going to go.

Balor's issues with Rollins date back nearly seven years when at SummerSlam, "The Demon" defeated "The Visionary" to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, Balor's shoulder was seriously injured in the process, and he was forced to relinquish his newly won title the very next night.

In recent months, the rivalry between the two has been reignited. Yet at every turn, Balor has been denied. He could've qualified for the World Heavyweight Championship Final against AJ Styles at Night of Champions but missed out on the spot after losing to Rollins. He then looked very much in control during their bout at Money in the Bank, only to get distracted by his Judgment Day cohort Damian Priest during the closing stages.

But after demanding a rematch Monday night, and attacking Rollins during a backstage interview afterward, we've got ourselves another bout between the two set for Detroit, Michigan.