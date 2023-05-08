Seth Rollins Advances To Final In WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament

Following his victory over Finn Balor on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins advanced to the final of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. At the Night of Champions premium live event, Rollins will face off against the "SmackDown" star who emerges from that side of the tournament bracket.

Friday's pair of Triple Threat Matches are set up with A.J. Styles, Edge, and Rey Mysterio making up one, and the other consisting of United States Champion Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. The winner of those two matches will face off, and determine Rollins' opponent at Night of Champions to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.