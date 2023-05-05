59.4% Of Fans Believe Seth Rollins Should Win WWE's New World Title - WINC Survey

The numbers don't lie, and they spell "inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion" for Seth Rollins. In a poll conducted on the Wrestling Inc. Twitter page on who should be the first to hold the new championship, 59.4 percent of the 928 respondents voted for Rollins. In a distant second at 17.7 percent was the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes. He was followed by Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar who got 16.3 percent and 6.7 percent of the votes respectively.

Rollins' spot at the top of our poll is no shocker, the grand slam champion has been widely considered a favorite for the new world title. Rollins holds up as the betting favorite for the title and has been named a top choice for the title by much of the wrestling community. On the night Paul "Triple H" Levesque unveiled the new championship, Rollins delivered a passionate promo and some verbal barbs for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when he said that the new championship meant more than "politics and part-timers."

On Friday at a press conference promoting the upcoming BackLash premium live event, Levesque broke down the details of the upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural champion. The tournament will feature two three-way matches from each brand, and it's hard to imagine that Rollins won't be in either of "Raw's" three-way matches on Monday. After those matches on either brand, the winners will face off and ultimately face the winner from the opposing brand at the Night of Champions PLE on May 23.