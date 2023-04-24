Triple H Announces Revival Of WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On Saturday, May 27, a brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque teased a major announcement ahead of the April 24 edition of "WWE Raw," and after praising the current reign of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he delivered on it by reviving and revealing a new incarnation of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With the Draft set to return, starting this Friday on "SmackDown," Levesque announced that Roman Reigns will take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to whichever show drafts him. As for the holder of the new title for the other show, that will be decided at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

"This will be a champion you can be proud of," Triple H declared. "This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world."

Then, in a not-so-subtle dig at Reigns, he finished his announcement by saying, "This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgment. This champion will earn your acknowledgment, and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion."

Originally, the latest editions of The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were planned for late May in Saudi Arabia. It would've marked the first time since October 2021, when Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to become King while Zelina Vega won the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament by toppling Doudrop (Piper Niven) in the final. Now with the WWE Draft right around the corner and the fact that almost every star from the main roster on down through "NXT" is eligible, it remains to be seen just how WWE will crown its new World Heavyweight Champion come May 27.