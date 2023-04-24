WWE Raw Live Coverage (04/24) - Bad Bunny Returns, Triple H Makes Major Announcement And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on April 24, 2023, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Three weeks ago, Bad Bunny got into a physical altercation with Judgment Day whilst watching the action on "Raw" from ringside, which ultimately culminated in Damian Priest delivering a chokeslam to him that sent him crashing through the announce desk. Tonight, Bad Bunny will be making his return to The Red Brand ahead of his hosting duties at WWE Backlash on May 6 for the first time since the attack occurred.

Speaking of Priest, he will be in action tonight as he collides with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. It's no secret that Priest and Rey have been at odds for a number of months now as a result of the ongoing issues between their respective factions, the aforementioned Judgment Day and LWO. They most recently encountered one another during a tag team match this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown", during which Priest and Finn Balor defeated Rey and Santos Escobar.

Additionally, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a major announcement for the WWE Universe, as announced on the company's Twitter account earlier today.