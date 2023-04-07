Triple H Confirms Return Of WWE Draft

Following his announcement this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the WWE Universe was curious as to what Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque would say during Friday night's "SmackDown," live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. And after touting the success of WrestleMania 39 once more, he shifted gears to a big announcement.

"In just a few short weeks, it is once again time for the WWE Draft," Levesque announced.

This comes on the heels of an earlier report Friday afternoon that indicated a draft anytime soon was far from certain. After all, 2022 was the first year without one since 2015. "Triple H" promoted the draft as "a night that changes the future and the destiny of every WWE superstar in the back," because this time around, every single superstar will be eligible. Obviously, that potentially impacts everybody. However, it also could arguably carry more weight for stables such as The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, or tag teams such as Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. Either way, "Triple H" ended his announcement by promising (with a slight smirk), "When it is all said and done, this year's draft will truly change the game."

The question is, will WWE make it so the draft actually matters? It was recently reported that over the past year both USA Network and FOX, which are home to "Raw" and "SmackDown" respectively, have been relaxing the split of the brands' rosters, with it declared "effectively dead." This led to many stars from each brand jumping shows from week to week, especially in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 this past weekend.