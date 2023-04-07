WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/07) - Sami Zayn Vs. Jey Uso, Six-Man Tag Team Action, We Hear From Rhea Ripley And Triple H
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 7, 2023, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!
One half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn, has a busy night ahead of him as the fallout from WrestleMania 39 continues. Not only will he be colliding with The Bloodlines' Jey Uso in singles competition, but he and the other half of the tag team titleholders Kevin Owens have something on their minds to share with the WWE Universe. Owens and Zayn dethroned Jey and his brother Jimmy at "The Grandest Stage of Them All", subsequently ended their renowned reign.
GUNTHER will be teaming up with his Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to battle it out with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. GUNTHER and Sheamus most recently encountered one another in the squared circle this past Sunday in a Triple Threat Match, during which "The Ring General" successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship.
Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new "SmackDown" Women's Championship in Los Angeles. She will be making her first appearance on The Blue Brand tonight in light of her confrontation with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair this past Monday.
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will be joining forces with one another for the first time as they go head-to-head with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Rey, Escobar, and Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma stablemates have made their respect for one another well known in recent weeks as tensions between the father and son duo continue to grow following Rey's recent victory over Dominik at "The Showcase of the Immortals".
Additionally, Triple H will be making an appearance on tonight's show after showing up on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw".
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of WrestleMania 39. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then greet audiences at home as The Brawling Brutes head to the ring. Imperium follows.
Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes
Vinci and Butch begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They go back and forth with submission holds before Butch delivers a clothesline and tags in Holland. Vinci catches Holland with a crossbody, then tags in Kaiser. Kaiser delivers a back elbow, and Butch tags back in. Butch delivers a double stomp off the top rope. Vinci tags in and Butch stomps on his arm, then ascends to the top rope. GUNTHER distracts the referee, allowing Kaiser to push Butch off and Vinci to deliver a vertical suplex.
Back from the break, GUNTHER delivers a stomp to Butch's back and sends Sheamus crashing off the apron. He then locks in a Sleeper, but Butch snaps his fingers to escape. Vinci tags in and Butch delivers a kick to his spine. Kaiser and Holland then tag in. Holland delivers a suplex and an Alabama Slam, but Kaiser fires back with a kick and tags in Vinci. Imperium triple teams on Holland before GUNTHER tags in and delivers a chop. He knocks Sheamus off the apron, then hits a running dropkick and a powerbomb. He goes for a pin, but Butch breaks the fall. GUNTHER sends him flying out of the ring and locks in a Boston Crab. Sheamus makes his way back up to the apron, and Holland tags him in to break the hold. Sheamus hits a clothesline and a running powerslam, then executes The Ten Beats of the Bodhran. GUNTHER hits a German suplex and a boot, then sets up for a powerbomb. Sheamus counters the move into White Noise and goes for a pin, but GUNTHER kicks out.
Vinci tags in as Butch and Kaiser go at it. Butch delivers an enziguri, but Kaiser fires back with a suplex. Holland then takes out Kaiser, but Vinci levels Holland as Butch takes out Kaiser on the outside with a moonsault. Sheamus then catches Vinci with a knee and hits the Brogue Kick for the win.
Winners: The Brawling Brutes
Back from the break, we head to a video recapping Brock Lesnar's betrayal of Cody Rhodes on this past Monday's "Raw".
We then head backstage to Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. Braxton asks Heyman if he has any clue why Lesnar turned on Rhodes. Heyman deflects the question and says he would rather talk about something fat more relevant such as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He brags about Reigns' win at WrestleMania and his title reign before Jey Uso walks in. Heyman hypes him up and Jey asks Heyman if he knows where Uso is at. Heyman says Jimmy isn't in Portland and informs him that Reigns ordered Jimmy to stay at home to allow for Jey to shine entirely on his own. Jey walks off, and Heyman tells Sikoa that if Jey doesn't solve the Sami Zayn problem, he has to solve their problem.
Back at ringside, Ricochet heads down.