WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/07) - Sami Zayn Vs. Jey Uso, Six-Man Tag Team Action, We Hear From Rhea Ripley And Triple H

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 7, 2023, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

One half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn, has a busy night ahead of him as the fallout from WrestleMania 39 continues. Not only will he be colliding with The Bloodlines' Jey Uso in singles competition, but he and the other half of the tag team titleholders Kevin Owens have something on their minds to share with the WWE Universe. Owens and Zayn dethroned Jey and his brother Jimmy at "The Grandest Stage of Them All", subsequently ended their renowned reign.

GUNTHER will be teaming up with his Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to battle it out with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. GUNTHER and Sheamus most recently encountered one another in the squared circle this past Sunday in a Triple Threat Match, during which "The Ring General" successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new "SmackDown" Women's Championship in Los Angeles. She will be making her first appearance on The Blue Brand tonight in light of her confrontation with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair this past Monday.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will be joining forces with one another for the first time as they go head-to-head with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Rey, Escobar, and Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma stablemates have made their respect for one another well known in recent weeks as tensions between the father and son duo continue to grow following Rey's recent victory over Dominik at "The Showcase of the Immortals".

Additionally, Triple H will be making an appearance on tonight's show after showing up on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw".

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of WrestleMania 39. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then greet audiences at home as The Brawling Brutes head to the ring. Imperium follows.