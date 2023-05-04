Seth Rollins Heavy Betting Favorite To Win WWE World Heavyweight Championship

With Roman Reigns in possession of both the WWE and Universal Championships, and the WWE Draft placing him on "WWE SmackDown," WWE has introduced a new world title for the "WWE Raw" roster. According to BetOnline, Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite to win the newly revived World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is trailed by 2023 Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania 39 main event loser Cody Rhodes, followed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are both dead even in their odds of winning the title. Here are the current odds:

First World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins -200

Cody Rhodes +160

Kevin Owens +325

Sami Zayn +325

Drew McIntyre +400

Finn Balor +500

GUNTHER +500

Matt Riddle +800

Braun Strowman +900

Damian Priest +900

Bronson Reed +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura +1400

Dominik Mysterio +2000

Ricochet +2000

Randy Orton +2500

The inclusion of Randy Orton in the betting odds is interesting, as the former WWE Champion has not returned from a serious back injury, and there has been no timetable set for when, or even if, the third-generation superstar will head back to the ring. Also included are "SmackDown" talent like GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre, despite them being able to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE Night of Champions is set to take place in the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27. There is no word on when the tournament to crown the champion will start. The new rosters will take effect after this weekend's WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.