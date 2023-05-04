Seth Rollins Heavy Betting Favorite To Win WWE World Heavyweight Championship
With Roman Reigns in possession of both the WWE and Universal Championships, and the WWE Draft placing him on "WWE SmackDown," WWE has introduced a new world title for the "WWE Raw" roster. According to BetOnline, Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite to win the newly revived World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is trailed by 2023 Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania 39 main event loser Cody Rhodes, followed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are both dead even in their odds of winning the title. Here are the current odds:
First World Heavyweight Champion
Seth Rollins -200
Cody Rhodes +160
Kevin Owens +325
Sami Zayn +325
Drew McIntyre +400
Finn Balor +500
GUNTHER +500
Matt Riddle +800
Braun Strowman +900
Damian Priest +900
Bronson Reed +1000
Shinsuke Nakamura +1400
Dominik Mysterio +2000
Ricochet +2000
Randy Orton +2500
The inclusion of Randy Orton in the betting odds is interesting, as the former WWE Champion has not returned from a serious back injury, and there has been no timetable set for when, or even if, the third-generation superstar will head back to the ring. Also included are "SmackDown" talent like GUNTHER, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre, despite them being able to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE Night of Champions is set to take place in the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27. There is no word on when the tournament to crown the champion will start. The new rosters will take effect after this weekend's WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.