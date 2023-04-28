Every 2023 WWE Draft Pick During Friday Night's SmackDown

Tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" will see Night One of the 2023 WWE Draft take place. The annual tradition has been going on annually since 2016 (with the exception of last year) and has seen many surprising changes and call-ups from "WWE NXT" take place. Eight superstars will be drafted to "WWE Raw" from the eligible pool tonight while another eight will be drafted to "SmackDown". Any additional picks will be announced on tomorrow's edition of "The SmackDown LowDown".

Keep refreshing to see what brand tonight's eligible superstars end up on!

Round 1:

#1: Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman – "SmackDown"

#2: Cody Rhodes – "Raw"

#3: Bianca Belair – "SmackDown"

#4: Becky Lynch – "Raw"

Round 2:

#5: The Street Profits – "SmackDown"

#6: Imperium – "Raw"

#7: Edge – "SmackDown"

#8: Matt Riddle – "Raw"

Round 3:

#9: Bobby Lashley – "SmackDown"

#10: Drew McIntyre – "Raw"

#11: The O.C. – "SmackDown"

#12: The Miz – "Raw"