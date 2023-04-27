WWE Announces Who Will Be Available To Draft On Tomorrow's SmackDown And Monday's Raw

With the WWE Draft set to begin in less than 24 hours, the company has revealed which Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on each particular night of the two-day event. The shakeup will begin on this week's episode of "SmackDown" before concluding on the May 1 edition of "Raw." Each night will provide a distinct pool of superstars eligible to be drafted as individuals or with their respective teams. Both nights also feature the option for select "NXT" Superstars to be drafted, though their specific identities were not confirmed. On another interesting note, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be eligible to be drafted on the second night.