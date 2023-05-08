WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/08) - World Heavyweight Title Tournament Kicks Off, Trish Stratus Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 8, 2023, coming to you live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida!

The tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion kicks off tonight, with two first round Triple Threat Matches taking place. Seth "Freakin" Rollins will collide with Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest while Priest's fellow Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor will square off with Cody Rhodes and The Miz. Rollins and Rhodes picked up victories over Omos and Brock Lesnar respectively this past Saturday at WWE Backlash. Meanwhile, Priest and Balor joined forces on the April 21 episode of the blue brand to defeat LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and Nakamura beat Karrion Kross on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown".

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on "Raw" tonight for the first time since airing out her frustrations with Becky Lynch and the WWE Universe on the April 17 edition of the show. The week prior, Stratus had ambushed Lynch after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.