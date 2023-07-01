WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Live Coverage 7/1: Bloodline Civil War & More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

WWE presents Money in the Bank 2023 from the O2 in London, England. Seven bouts are scheduled for the show, including the annual men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, where the winners will earn a title shot that can be cashed in at any time over the next 12 months.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle Jimmy and Jey Uso in a "Bloodline Civil War" match, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, Cody Rhodes faces Dominik Mysterio, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Matt Riddle challenges GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.



Announced card

* Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Money in the Bank ladder match

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank ladder match

* Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

* Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso in a "Bloodline Civil War"

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Our live coverage will begin at 3 PM EST.