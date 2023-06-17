Roman Reigns And Solo Sikoa Facing The Usos In 'Bloodline Civil War' At WWE Money In The Bank

The ongoing turmoil within The Bloodline came to a head on last night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" when Jey Uso sided with his twin brother Jimmy by turning on Roman Reigns and Soloa Sikoa, bidding farewell to the group he helped create. While the show closed with a shot of The Usos standing tall over their cousin and younger brother, WWE has confirmed that last night was far from the end of the legendary Bloodline saga.

Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War. LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB. Streaming on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT. pic.twitter.com/0S5txgRD88 — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

As was first announced on today's "SmackDown Lowdown," the next step for the four Bloodline mainstays will take place at Money in the Bank 2023, as Jimmy and Jey face Reigns and Sikoa in a "Bloodline Civil War" match in London, England. This will mark the first time since 2020 that The Usos will stand opposite their cousin inside the ring, with Jey falling to Reigns in an I Quit Hell In a Cell match that October. The fall of The Bloodline has been something that fans have been waiting for since cracks began to form earlier this year. While the first major shift occurred when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble event, the group has frequently shown signs of dissension in the months since.

Despite his inability to hold his family together, "The Tribal Chief" has continued to stand atop the WWE mountain as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and shows no signs of slowing down. Since his last title defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Reigns has surpassed the 1000-day mark as champion and seems unlikely to drop the title anytime soon.