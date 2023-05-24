WWE Celebrates Roman Reigns 1000 Days As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion. The Bloodline leader has currently held the belt for 997 days, but WWE has got the party started early over on their official website, with the Stamford-based promotion posting a carousel of images of Reigns' "1000 days" as the titleholder. "The Tribal Chief" will officially hit 1000 days on Saturday when he and Solo Sikoa challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

Reigns began his historic reign as WWE Universal Champion at the Payback premium live event in 2020, defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match. Up until the second night of WrestleMania 38, he successfully retained the gold against Jey Uso, Owens, Strowman, Daniel Bryan (now AEW's Bryan Danielson), Cesaro (now ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Edge, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Bálor, Brock Lesnar, Zayn, and Goldberg. At WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist after defeating Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match — the "Head of the Table" ultimately became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that night.

Since overcoming "The Beast" last April at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Reigns has emerged victorious in championship matches against Matt Riddle, Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Owens, Zayn, and Cody Rhodes — Reigns' most recent successful title defense on the second night of WrestleMania 39 — to keep hold of both belts. Reigns could surpass Pedro Morales — who held the WWE Championship for 1027 days — as the fifth longest reigning world champion in WWE history if he hangs on to the WWE Universal Championship for another month.